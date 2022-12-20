Genmab downgraded to neutral at Citi on foreign exchange, business trends
Dec. 20, 2022 2:40 PM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi has downgraded Genmab (GMAB) to neutral from buy citing foreign exchange rates and potential delays for two pipeline assets.
- The firm has a DKR3055 price target (~1% upside based on Tuesday's close on the Nasdaq Nordic).
- Analyst Peter Verdult said that a next phase go/no-go decision for GEN1042 and GEN1046 isn't expected until sometime in 2023. The two candidates are for, respectively, solid tumors and non-small cell lung cancer.
- However, Verdult still likes the long-term investment scenario for Genmab (GMAB) given the company's antibody generating platform, pipeline, and cash on hand.
