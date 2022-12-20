Raymond James explores hypothetical Cushman & Wakefield-Jones Lang LaSalle deal

Dec. 20, 2022 3:34 PM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), CWKCBREBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

A sign for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (<span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>NYSE:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/JLL' title='Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated'>JLL</a></span>) on a building in Pittsburgh.

JHVEPhoto

Raymond James explored a hypothetical buyout of commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), saying the combination would offer "meaningful strategic benefits".

In a note to clients, analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy said a theoretical combination of the second-largest (JLL) and third-largest (CWK) firms by revenue in the industry "would create a competitor approaching the size of CBRE (CBRE)". A potential merger would result in improvement of the scale and reach of the companies' combined platform.

"We believe JLL could see 20%+ EPS accretion from acquiring CWK while still paying a healthy premium and maintaining acceptable balance sheet leverage," said O'Shaughnessy.

In its initial merger model, Raymond James assumed Jones Lang (JLL) would pay a 50% premium to Cushman's (CWK) closing price on Dec. 19 of $11.08, implying a total enterprise value of ~$7B.

The combination would have greater expense synergies, the research firm noted, due to greater business overlap as well as potential for redundancy elimination.

The model also assumes 10% of Cushman's (CWK) 2023 transaction revenues are lost equating to ~$330M in revenue dis-synergies.

"This exercise is purely hypothetical as neither company indicated specific interest in a potential tie-up, although both firms are generally open to the idea of consolidating M&A," said O'Shaughnessy.

Shares of Jones Lang (JLL) ticked 1.3% higher, while Cushman (CWK) rose 2.7% in late Tuesday trading.

Compare key stats of JLL, CWK, and CBRE here.

See why SA contributor WideAlpha considers Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) shares to be "significantly undervalued."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.