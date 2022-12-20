U.S. Senate seen voting on $1.7B spending bill to avert shutdown

Lawmakers have unveiled a $1.7T spending bill Tuesday in what will likely be the last major legislation prior to the start of the 118th Congress in January, the Associated Press reported, citing remarks from Congressional leaders.

In addition to funding the government through September, the bill includes $45B in emergency assistance to Ukraine as it deals with Russia's invasion, making it the largest infusion of aid yet to the country. That figure exceeds President Joe Biden's $37B emergency request.

The 2023 spending package, which is being rushed to get passed this week, also includes a bipartisan deal to revamp the Electoral Count Act in response to former President Donald Trump's efforts to condemn Biden's victory on January 6th, 2021.

“We are now one step closer to protecting our democracy and preventing another January 6th," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), as quoted by the AP.

Overall, the bill consists of $772.5B for non-defense discretionary programs, representing an increase of 6% in spending for such programs, and $858B in defense funding, presenting a nearly 10% rise. Also, roughly $40B will go towards assisting communities across the U.S. recovering from natural disasters.

Note that the spending bill was supposed to be complete by last October, when the government's fiscal year started, according to the AP. The Senate is expected to vote first on the measure, which will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to be passed before it's considered by the House.

Previously, (Dec. 19) Supreme Court scheduled arguments for Biden's student debt forgiveness plan.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.