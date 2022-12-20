U.S. steel ratifies new four-year contract with USW workers

Dec. 20, 2022 3:13 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

  • United States Steel (NYSE:X+2.6% on Tuesday announced the signing of a new successive four-year bargaining agreements by the United Steelworkers.
  • The company said the agreements cover about 11,000 USW- represented employees at its domestic flat-rolled facilities, iron ore mining facilities and applicable tubular operations.
  • As part of the collective bargaining process, U. S. Steel and the USW leveraged the overfunded Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB) plans to support the benefits provided to employees.
  • The new agreements are retroactive to Sept. 1, 2022 and will continue through Sept. 1, 2026.

Comments

