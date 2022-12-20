Update 4:45pm: Updates shares, adds AEL rejected offer.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) fell 6% in after hours trading after the life insurer said it rejected a $45 a share offer from Prosperity Group Holdings. The shares had jumped 7% in regular trading on report of the unsolicited offer.

AEL said the all-cash offer, which it received on Dec. 8 and rejected on Dec. 12, "significantly undervalues" the life insurance company, according to a statement. The $45 a share offer from Prosperity, which is backed by activist fund Elliott Investment Management, represented a 15% premium to the Dec. 7 closing price.

The offer comes after Raymond James on Monday initiated the life insurer with a strong buy on the execution of AEL's restructuring plan and its potential to be targeted as a takeout candidate.

The latest bid comes after AEL (AEL) rejected a joint $3 billion bid from Athene and MassMutual in October 2020. Instead of accepting the offer, AEL agreed to a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which now has an 18.5% stake in the company.

Ardea Partners and J.P. Morgan are serving as financial advisors, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to AEL

News of the offer was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

A Brookfield (BAM) executive on the board of AEL resigned last month, citing a "fundamental change in the strategic direction of the company."