Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq eke out gains in uncertain trading, break 4-session losing streak

Although investors still displayed a significant amount of caution, Wall Street scraped together modest gains on Tuesday, breaking a four-session losing streak. Monetary policy remained a key concern, however, as the Bank of Japan announced a surprise change to its bond yield control.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) posted a fractional gain, the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) ended +0.1% and the Dow (DJI) finished +0.3%.

In terms of closing numbers, the Nasdaq held a gain of 1.08 into the close, ending the day at 10,547.11. The Dow rose 92.20 points to finish at 32,849.74, while the S&P 500 edged up 3.96 points to conclude trading at 3,821.62.

Seven of the 11 S&P sectors ended in the green. Most of movement was limited, with only Energy rising more than 1%. Consumer Discretionary fell 1.1%, while Real Estate posted a modest retreat.

"Stocks were marginally higher on Tuesday, but the action was far from a Santa Claus rally. As investors review their portfolios, the stock market will be leaving lumps of coal in stockings unless trends change before Friday's close," analyst Andrew Hecht told Seeking Alpha.

Hecht added: "However, the time for another rip-your-face-off rally is growing short. Bonds and the dollar index were lower on Tuesday, but gold and silver moved appreciably higher as the leading precious metals with a long history as stores of value are outperforming stocks, bonds, and most assets in 2022."

Going into Tuesday's trading, stocks had finished lower in four consecutive sessions. Last week's hawkish projections from the Federal Reserve sparked the extended retreat.

The focus on central banks shifted to Japan on Tuesday, after the nation's monetary policymakers widened their yield-curve control. The BoJ boosted the leeway on the 10-year JGB yield to 0.5%, up from the previous cap of 0.25%.

"The (BoJ's) policy change today came as a surprise given the market consensus view was for no change in policy at this meeting," JPMorgan's Rie Nishihara said.

"Amid growing concerns about a US recession in 2023, we think the BoJ’s decision to adjust policy without waiting for the spring wage negotiation outcome it previously cited as a condition indicates that the BOJ brought a move to normalize monetary policy before the start of a recession and also signals that new governor and deputy governors who are to take over next spring will bring a pivot in the BoJ’s monetary policy framework and conduct," Nishihara added.

In the bond market, longer-duration Treasuries saw some selling, while movement was more muted for shorter-term instruments. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 11 basis points to 3.69% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) edged up less than basis point to 4.27%.

Among active movers, General Mills (GIS), which had reached a 52-week high earlier this month, slumped in the wake of its quarterly report, despite results that topped expectations.