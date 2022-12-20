FedEx Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.36, revenue of $22.8B misses by $920M

Dec. 20, 2022 4:07 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • FedEx press release (NYSE:FDX): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $22.8B (-3.0% Y/Y) misses by $920M.
  • FedEx Express operating income declined 64% year-over-year due to lower global volumes, partially offset by an 8% package yield increase.
  • The previously announced accelerated share repurchase program was initiated during the quarter, and 7.9 million shares were delivered under the ASR agreement.
  • FedEx is prioritizing actions to quickly reduce costs in order to align fiscal 2023 costs with weaker-than-expected volume. The company has identified an incremental $1 billion in cost savings beyond its September forecast, and now expects to generate total fiscal 2023 cost savings of approximately $3.7 billion relative to its initial fiscal 2023 business plan.
  • 2023 Outlook: Earnings per diluted share of $12.50 to $13.50 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments
  • Earnings per diluted share of $13.00 to $14.00 vs. consensus of $14.12 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and excluding estimated costs related to business optimization initiatives and business realignment activities;
  • ETR of 25% to 26% prior to the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments; and
  • Capital spending of $5.9 billion, down from the prior forecast of $6.3 billion.
  • Shares -3.66%.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.