FedEx Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.36, revenue of $22.8B misses by $920M
Dec. 20, 2022 4:07 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor15 Comments
- FedEx press release (NYSE:FDX): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $22.8B (-3.0% Y/Y) misses by $920M.
- FedEx Express operating income declined 64% year-over-year due to lower global volumes, partially offset by an 8% package yield increase.
- The previously announced accelerated share repurchase program was initiated during the quarter, and 7.9 million shares were delivered under the ASR agreement.
- FedEx is prioritizing actions to quickly reduce costs in order to align fiscal 2023 costs with weaker-than-expected volume. The company has identified an incremental $1 billion in cost savings beyond its September forecast, and now expects to generate total fiscal 2023 cost savings of approximately $3.7 billion relative to its initial fiscal 2023 business plan.
- 2023 Outlook: Earnings per diluted share of $12.50 to $13.50 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments
- Earnings per diluted share of $13.00 to $14.00 vs. consensus of $14.12 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and excluding estimated costs related to business optimization initiatives and business realignment activities;
- ETR of 25% to 26% prior to the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments; and
- Capital spending of $5.9 billion, down from the prior forecast of $6.3 billion.
- Shares -3.66%.
Comments (15)