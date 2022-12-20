Calavo Growers Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.29, revenue of $243.6M misses by $51.56M
Dec. 20, 2022 4:11 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Calavo Growers press release (NASDAQ:CVGW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.29.
- Revenue of $243.6M (-10.9% Y/Y) misses by $51.56M.
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Overview
Total revenue of $1.2 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for fiscal year 2021
Gross profit of $73.8 million compared to $57.4 million for fiscal year 2021
Net loss of $(6.2) million, or $(0.35) per share, compared to a net loss of $(11.8) million, or $(0.67) per share for fiscal year 2021
Adjusted net income of $8.9 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $6.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for fiscal year 2021
Adjusted EBITDA of $35.1 million, compared to $26.8 million for fiscal year 2021
-
Reduced net debt by approximately $38 million
