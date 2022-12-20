Piedmont Office sells two Massachusetts assets, extends $200M term loan
Dec. 20, 2022 4:15 PM ETPiedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) said Tuesday it sold two Cambridge, Massachusetts assets - One Brattle Square and 1414 Massachusetts Avenue - for total proceeds of ~$160M.
- Proceeds were used to pay off outstanding balance on Piedmont's (PDM) $600M line of credit, leaving the full capacity of the line currently available.
- The firm also addressed its largest near-term debt maturity by amending its $200M unsecured term loan facility to push the maturity date to June 2025. All other terms remain unchanged.
- "The disposition of our Cambridge assets was a crucial step in our asset recycling strategy and rotated an ~$100M book gain from a non-strategic submarket accretively into our recent purchase of 1180 Peachtree Street, a skyline defining asset in Midtown Atlanta," said Piedmont (PDM) CEO Brent Smith.
- Read why Piedmont (PDM) is at high risk of performing badly, according to SA Quant.
Comments (1)