Piedmont Office sells two Massachusetts assets, extends $200M term loan

Business towers and Green leaves

hallojulie/iStock via Getty Images

  • Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) said Tuesday it sold two Cambridge, Massachusetts assets - One Brattle Square and 1414 Massachusetts Avenue - for total proceeds of ~$160M.
  • Proceeds were used to pay off outstanding balance on Piedmont's (PDM) $600M line of credit, leaving the full capacity of the line currently available.
  • The firm also addressed its largest near-term debt maturity by amending its $200M unsecured term loan facility to push the maturity date to June 2025. All other terms remain unchanged.
  • "The disposition of our Cambridge assets was a crucial step in our asset recycling strategy and rotated an ~$100M book gain from a non-strategic submarket accretively into our recent purchase of 1180 Peachtree Street, a skyline defining asset in Midtown Atlanta," said Piedmont (PDM) CEO Brent Smith.
