TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) submitted a plan to U.S. regulators to re-open the Keystone pipeline, Reuteres reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The plan comes almost two weeks after a rupture resulted in the worst U.S. oil spill in nine years.

The pipeline, which delivers 622,000 barrels of oil a day, was closed down on Dec. 7 after a spill of 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas. It Keystone's third major spill in the past five years. Undamaged parts of the pipeline reopened last week.

The line can receive permission to restart after being repaired and the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approves the plan.