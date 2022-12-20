Nike GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.21, revenue of $13.32B beats by $740M

  • Nike press release (NYSE:NKE): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $13.32B (+17.3% Y/Y) beats by $740M.
  • NIKE Direct sales were $5.4 billion, up 16 percent on a reported basis and up 25 percent on a currency-neutral basis
  • NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 25 percent on a reported basis, or 34 percent on a currency-neutral basis
  • Wholesale revenues grew 19 percent on a reported basis and 30 percent on a currency-neutral basis
  • Gross margin decreased 300 basis points to 42.9 percent.
  • Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $9.3 billion, up 43 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by an increase in units from lapping prior year supply chain disruption, as well as higher input costs.
  • Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $10.6 billion, down approximately $4.5 billion from last year, as free cash flow was offset by share repurchases and cash dividends.
  • NIKE returned approximately $2.1 billion to shareholders, including: Dividends of $480 million, up 10 percent from the prior year and;
  • Share repurchases of $1.6 billion, reflecting 16.5 million retired shares as part of the four-year, $18 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2022.
  • Shares -3.38%.

