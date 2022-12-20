Worthington Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.17, revenue of $1.18B

Dec. 20, 2022 4:26 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Worthington press release (NYSE:WOR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $1.18B (-1.7% Y/Y).
  • Outlook
  • “Despite a somewhat murky economic outlook, steel prices appear to have stabilized and we believe many of our customers have returned to seasonally normal inventory levels. End market demand remains solid across most markets, and we are optimistic about our start to 2023,” Rose said. “We continue to make progress on our previously announced business separation (Worthington 2024) and remain confident that the separation will enhance shareholder value by creating two distinct, market-leading companies with strong cash flows that are better positioned to pursue their respective growth strategies while delivering superior returns for shareholders.”

