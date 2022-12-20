Workday slips as co-CEO Fernandez steps down, names Eschenbach as new co-CEO
Dec. 20, 2022
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares slipped nearly 2% in extended-hours trading after the company announced Chano Fernandez would step down as co-CEO and a member of its board of directors and be replaced by Carl Eschenbach.
- Prior to joining Workday (WDAY), Eschenbach was a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and held several leadership positions with VMware (VMW), including as president, Chief Operating Officer and more.
- Workday (WDAY) also said that Aneel Bhusri would remain the company's co-CEO through January 2024. From there, Bhusri is slated to become the company's executive chairman and remain chairman of its board of directors.
- Workday (WDAY) also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter financial guidance and its preliminary outlook for fiscal 2024.
- Earlier this month, investment firm William Blair named Workday (WDAY) as one of its top tech picks for 2023.
