Cipher buys new bitcoin mining rigs for Odessa data center
Dec. 20, 2022 4:29 PM ETCipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) said Tuesday it acquired additional new mining rigs to be installed at its Odessa data center, which will bring its total self-mining hashrate to ~6 EH/s.
- Of this, ~3 EH/s of self-mining is expected to be operating by 2022-end and the rest by early 2023.
- The bitcoin miner recently bought 7.2K new rigs at attractive prices, bringing its total self-mining fleet to ~59K rigs, with no further payments remaining.
- Cipher (CIFR) deployed 165 MW of capacity over the last 12 months and expects to ramp up to 267 MW early next year.
- "We are making rapid progress towards our goal of completing the ramp up of the Odessa data center in early 2023," said Cipher (CIFR) CEO Tyler Page.
- Last month, the miner started bitcoin production operations at its Odessa data center in Texas.
