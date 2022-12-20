JPMorgan closes on stake in European payments company, Viva Wallet

Dec. 20, 2022 4:33 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

U.S. Banks Post Near-Record Profits In Second Quarter Of 2014

Andrew Burton

  • The J.P. Morgan part of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) confirmed Tuesday that it closed on a 48.5% ownership stake in Viva Wallet Holdings Software, a European cloud-based payments technology company, under an agreement it disclosed in January 2022.
  • The Wall Street bank said the deal represents its commitment to European payments clients, as well as Greece and the technology and payments ecosystem in the country.
  • Reuters had reported on the deal completion on Monday. J.P. Morgan didn't disclose the transaction's price, but Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter, said it was more than $800M.
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon has emphasized that financial technology is crucial to its competitiveness.
  • In November, the company registered for a trademark for a cryptocurrency wallet, called J.P. Morgan Wallet. In that same month, the company also opened a new office in Athens, Greece, that will house a new Payments Innovation Lab.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.