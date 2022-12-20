JPMorgan closes on stake in European payments company, Viva Wallet
Dec. 20, 2022 4:33 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The J.P. Morgan part of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) confirmed Tuesday that it closed on a 48.5% ownership stake in Viva Wallet Holdings Software, a European cloud-based payments technology company, under an agreement it disclosed in January 2022.
- The Wall Street bank said the deal represents its commitment to European payments clients, as well as Greece and the technology and payments ecosystem in the country.
- Reuters had reported on the deal completion on Monday. J.P. Morgan didn't disclose the transaction's price, but Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter, said it was more than $800M.
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon has emphasized that financial technology is crucial to its competitiveness.
- In November, the company registered for a trademark for a cryptocurrency wallet, called J.P. Morgan Wallet. In that same month, the company also opened a new office in Athens, Greece, that will house a new Payments Innovation Lab.
