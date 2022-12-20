Vaccine-maker Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) has acquired an option from clinical-stage oncology company Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to access expanded rights to develop and make cell-free extract.

Under the option grant agreement announced on Tuesday, STRO will get an upfront payment of $22.5M and is eligible for up to another $135M pending option exercise and from other milestones.

The deal builds upon a pre-existing relationship between the companies during which STRO has supplied PCVX with extract, a key material used to develop PCVX’s cell-free vaccine candidates.

"For the first time, Sutro has granted one of its partners for its licensed products rights to expand oversight and control related to the manufacture and development of cell-free extract," STRO CEO Bill Newell said.

Among the options acquired under the deal, PCVX gained from STRO authorization to enter into a deal with an alternate contract manufacturing organization to source extract.

Aside from the upfront $22.5M payment to STRO, if PCVX elects to exercise the option, it would pay another $75M. STRO is also eligible to get milestone payments of up to $60M.

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) stock earlier closed -9.5% at $6.68, while Vaxcyte (PCVX) stock closed +4.8% at $44.94.