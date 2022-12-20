Pebblebrook Hotel stock falls 3% after hours as outlook dimmed due to hurricane impact

  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stock fell 3.1% after hours on Tuesday as the firm cut its guidance for Q4 and 2022 due to negative impact from Hurricane Nicole, and weak business and leisure demand in November.
  • Weaker demand seen in the second half of the month may relate to new seasonal patterns around holidays due to hybrid work.
  • The REIT now expects Q4 adj. FFO of $0.13-$0.16 vs. prior outlook of $0.18-$0.24. Consensus estimate is $0.29.
  • Q4 same property RevPAR is projected to be $173-$175 vs. earlier forecast of $183-$188.
  • Pebblebrook (PEB) expects 2022 adj. FFO of $1.61-$1.64, well below consensus estimate of $1.76. Prior guidance was $1.66-$1.72.
  • 2022 same property RevPAR is expected to be ~$193 vs. earlier outlook of $195-$196.
  • Repair and remediation work is ongoing at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples, Florida. The REIT negotiated a $25M installment of insurance proceeds to date.
  • Pebblebrook (PEB) is aiming for partial re-opening of the resort some time in Q1 2023.

