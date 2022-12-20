American Equity Investment Life drops after rejecting bid from Prosperity Group

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) fell 1.5% in after hours trading after the life insurer said it rejected a $45 a share offer from Prosperity Group Holdings. The shares had jumped 7% in regular trading on report of the unsolicited offer.

AEL said the all-cash offer, which it received on Dec. 8 and rejected on Dec. 12, "significantly undervalues" the life insurance company, according to a statement. On Monday Prosperity sent a second letter restating the same price and economic terms and AEL reiterated its rejection on Tuesday.

The $45 a share offer from Prosperity, which is backed by activist fund Elliott Investment Management, represented a 15% premium to the Dec. 7 closing price and a 12% premium to Monday's closing price.

The offer comes after Raymond James on Monday initiated the life insurer with a strong buy on the execution of AEL's restructuring plan and its potential to be targeted as a takeout candidate.

"The Board strongly believes that the continued execution of our strategic plan, AEL 2.0, will generate significantly greater value for all shareholders," AEL Chair David S. Mulcahy said in the statement.

The latest bid comes after AEL (AEL) rejected a joint $3 billion bid from Athene and MassMutual in October 2020. Instead of accepting the offer, AEL agreed to a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which now has an 18.5% stake in the company.

Ardea Partners and J.P. Morgan are serving as financial advisors, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to AEL

News of the offer was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

A Brookfield (BAM) executive on the board of AEL resigned last month, citing a "fundamental change in the strategic direction of the company."