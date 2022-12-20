Summit Industrial Income deal with GIC, Dream Industrial gets court okay
Dec. 20, 2022 4:58 PM ETSummit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF), DREUF, DIR.UN:CA, SMU.UN:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued a final order Tuesday approving the sale of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) to a joint venture of GIC and Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF), Summit Industrial said.
- As a result GIC and Dream Industrial (OTC:DREUF) will acquire all assets and liabilities of Summit (OTC:SMMCF), and the REIT's unitholders will get C$23.50 (US$17.27) per each outstanding REIT unit they own.
- The deal is expected to be closed in Q1 2023.
- The joint venture and Summit (OTC:SMMCF) agreed to the all-cash transaction, valued at C$5.9B, last month.
