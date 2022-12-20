Bridgeline Digital GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.02, revenue of $4.2M misses by $0.06M
Dec. 20, 2022 5:06 PM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bridgeline Digital press release (NASDAQ:BLIN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $4.2M (+2.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.06M.
Financial Highlights – Fiscal Year 2022
Total revenue was $16.8 million, an increase of 27% from $13.3 million in the prior year period.
Subscription and licenses revenue was $13.6 million, an increase of 36% from $10.0 million in the prior year period.
Gross profit was $11.7 million, an increase of 34% from $8.7 million in the prior year period.
-
Gross margin increased to 70% compared to 66% in the prior year period.
Comments