Bridgeline Digital GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.02, revenue of $4.2M misses by $0.06M

Dec. 20, 2022 5:06 PM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Bridgeline Digital press release (NASDAQ:BLIN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $4.2M (+2.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.06M.

  • Financial Highlights – Fiscal Year 2022

  • Total revenue was $16.8 million, an increase of 27% from $13.3 million in the prior year period.

  • Subscription and licenses revenue was $13.6 million, an increase of 36% from $10.0 million in the prior year period.

  • Gross profit was $11.7 million, an increase of 34% from $8.7 million in the prior year period.

  • Gross margin increased to 70% compared to 66% in the prior year period.

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.