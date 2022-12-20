BlackBerry Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $169M beats by $2.22M
- BlackBerry press release (NYSE:BB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $169M (-8.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.22M.
- The Co. beats expectations for both revenue and earnings and delivers strong year-over-year revenue growth for IoT business unit.
- Total company GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 64%.
- IoT revenue was $51 million, a 19% increase year-over-year, with gross margin of 80%.
- Cybersecurity revenue was $106 million, with gross margin of 57% and ARR of $313 million.
- Cybersecurity billings were $103 million.
- Software and Services revenue in total was $157 million.
- Licensing and Other revenue was $12 million, with gross margin of 67%.
- GAAP operating loss was $2 million. Non-GAAP operating loss was $28 million.
- Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $505 million.
- Net cash used by operating activities in the quarter was $185 million, primarily due to the payment of the one-time litigation settlement from Q1 of this fiscal year.
- Outlook: BlackBerry will discuss its outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.
- Shares +1.2% AH.
