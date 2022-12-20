Mid Penn to acquire Brunswick Bancorp for $53.9M

Dec. 20, 2022

  • Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) said Tuesday it will acquire Brunswick Bancorp (OTCPK:BRBW) in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$53.9M, expanding its footprint into the central New Jersey market.
  • 50% of Brunswick (OTCPK:BRBW) shares will be converted into Mid Penn (MPB) stock and the rest will be exchanged for cash.
  • Brunswick (OTCPK:BRBW) shareholders can choose to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn (MPB) stock or $18 in cash for each share they own.
  • The receipt of Mid Penn (MPB) stock by Brunswick (OTCPK:BRBW) shareholders is expected to be tax-free.
  • The combined entity will have ~$5B in assets, $4.2B in deposits and $3.8B in gross loans.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2 2023, after which one Brunswick (OTCPK:BRBW) director will join Mid Penn's (MPB) board.
