Mid Penn to acquire Brunswick Bancorp for $53.9M
Dec. 20, 2022 5:10 PM ETMid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB)BRBWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) said Tuesday it will acquire Brunswick Bancorp (OTCPK:BRBW) in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$53.9M, expanding its footprint into the central New Jersey market.
- 50% of Brunswick (OTCPK:BRBW) shares will be converted into Mid Penn (MPB) stock and the rest will be exchanged for cash.
- Brunswick (OTCPK:BRBW) shareholders can choose to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn (MPB) stock or $18 in cash for each share they own.
- The receipt of Mid Penn (MPB) stock by Brunswick (OTCPK:BRBW) shareholders is expected to be tax-free.
- The combined entity will have ~$5B in assets, $4.2B in deposits and $3.8B in gross loans.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2 2023, after which one Brunswick (OTCPK:BRBW) director will join Mid Penn's (MPB) board.
- Compare key stats of Mid Penn (MPB) and its peers here.
Comments