Lockheed Martin awarded ~$608M contract by U.S. government

Dec. 20, 2022
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was awarded a $382.12M modification contract to procure initial spares in support of F-35 Lightning II Lot 17 deliveries by the Naval Air Systems.
  • Work is expected to be completed in December 2028.
  • The company was also awarded a a $225.77M contract for Sniper Comprehensive Advanced Targeting Pod sustainment by the Air Force
  • This contract provides for management, engineering, production, fabrication, integration, configuration management, test, test support and logistics support of the sniper system to ensure system availability rate and reliability mean time between maintenance events.
  • Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029.

