Sterling Infrastructure buys a concrete foundations business in Arizona for $22M

Dec. 20, 2022 5:24 PM ETSterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on Tuesday said it had acquired a concrete foundations business in Arizona for $22M.
  • The company acquired Concrete Construction Services (CCS).
  • "CCS provides residential single-family home concrete foundations, including the preparation, pouring and finishing of post-tension concrete foundations in new housing subdivisions in the Greater Phoenix area," STRL said in a statement.
  • The purchase price of $22M is a combination of cash and STRL common stock.
  • CCS brought in annual revenue of about $70M.
  • Sterling (STRL) stock earlier closed -1.6% at $30.47.

