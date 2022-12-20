Granite Construction bags $174M contract for work on Los Angeles airport runways

Dec. 20, 2022 5:37 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Iconic LAX Los Angeles International Airport Sign at Night

MoJoStudio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday said it had been awarded a ~$174M contract by the city of Los Angeles and its airport authority to make new taxiways and work on existing runways.
  • The project was awarded by the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), and will be funded by LAWA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
  • "Granite will be recycling approximately 85,000 tons of materials on-site, and self-producing (batching) approximately 85,000 cubic yards of FAA Concrete for use on the project," GVA said in a statement.
  • The project will begin in Jan. next year and is expected to be completed in April 2025.
  • GVA stock earlier closed +1.2% at $35.29.

