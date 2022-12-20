ONEOK files application for new natural gas pipeline near U.S.-Mexico border

Dec. 20, 2022

  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) said Tuesday its unit filed a permit application with FERC for a new intrastate natural gas pipeline which would connect Permian Basin's production to international markets.
  • The company's Saguaro Connector Pipeline subsidiary filed a presidential permit application to construct and operate facilities near the U.S.-Mexico border-crossing in Hudspeth County, Texas.
  • The potential Saguaro Connector Pipeline would consist of about 155 miles of 48-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline originating at the Waha Hub in Pecos County, Texas.
  • The ultimate design capacity of the potential pipeline would be about 2.8 billion cubic feet per day.
  • Final investment decision on the potential pipeline is expected by mid-2023

