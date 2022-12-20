ONEOK files application for new natural gas pipeline near U.S.-Mexico border
Dec. 20, 2022 5:45 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) said Tuesday its unit filed a permit application with FERC for a new intrastate natural gas pipeline which would connect Permian Basin's production to international markets.
- The company's Saguaro Connector Pipeline subsidiary filed a presidential permit application to construct and operate facilities near the U.S.-Mexico border-crossing in Hudspeth County, Texas.
- The potential Saguaro Connector Pipeline would consist of about 155 miles of 48-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline originating at the Waha Hub in Pecos County, Texas.
- The ultimate design capacity of the potential pipeline would be about 2.8 billion cubic feet per day.
- Final investment decision on the potential pipeline is expected by mid-2023
