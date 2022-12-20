Atara Biotherapeutics, HealthCare Royalty ink $31M royalty interest financing deal
Dec. 20, 2022 6:12 PM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Tuesday said it had entered into a $31M royalty interest financing agreement with investment firm HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) for its drug Ebvallo.
- Shares of ATRA rose 11.4% to $3.90 after hours.
- The deal with HCRx comes a day after ATRA and commercialization partner Pierre Fabre's Ebvolla got European approval as the first therapy for adults and children with Epstein‑Barr virus positive post‑transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD).
- EBV+ PTLD is a potentially fatal complication that can occur after solid organ or bone marrow transplantation.
- The royalty interest financing agreement is for Ebvallo in Europe and other territories covered by Atara's (ATRA) commercialization agreement with Pierre Fabre.
- As per the terms of the deal, ATRA will get a $31M upfront payment from HCRx.
- In exchange, HCRx will receive rights to specified royalties and milestones under the Pierre Fabre commercialization agreement for Europe and other territories.
