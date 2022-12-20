Cannabis MSOs down significantly for second day as marijuana banking will wait until 2023

  • Cannabis multi-state operators closed down Tuesday for the second day in a row as hope that the SAFE Banking Act would be passed in 2022 has ended.
  • The legislation that would allow marijuana businesses access to the US financial system was not included in the omnibus spending bill.
  • Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said they will take up the legislation during the new Congress.
  • The hardest hit MSOs today were Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) -16% and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) -10%.
  • MSOs: Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
  • Cannabis ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).

Comments (7)

