Enerpac Tool Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29, revenue of $139M; reaffirms FY23 guidance
Dec. 21, 2022 12:48 AM ETEnerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Enerpac Tool press release (NYSE:EPAC): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29.
- Revenue of $139M (+6.2% Y/Y).
- GAAP operating margin was 8.8% and adjusted operating margin was 16.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.1%, an increase of 570 basis points Y/Y.
- Generated cash flow from operations of $18M and free cash flow of $16M.
- Leverage (Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA) was 0.7x at November 30, 2022.
- No change to full year fiscal 2023 guidance: net sales of $565 to $585 million and an adjusted EBITDA range of $113 to $123 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $12 to $18 million.
