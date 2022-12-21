Enerpac Tool Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29, revenue of $139M; reaffirms FY23 guidance

Dec. 21, 2022 12:48 AM ETEnerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Enerpac Tool press release (NYSE:EPAC): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29.
  • Revenue of $139M (+6.2% Y/Y).
  • GAAP operating margin was 8.8% and adjusted operating margin was 16.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.1%, an increase of 570 basis points Y/Y.
  • Generated cash flow from operations of $18M and free cash flow of $16M.
  • Leverage (Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA) was 0.7x at November 30, 2022.
  • No change to full year fiscal 2023 guidance: net sales of $565 to $585 million and an adjusted EBITDA range of $113 to $123 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $12 to $18 million.

