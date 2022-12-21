Boeing secures $2.02B Navy contract
Dec. 21, 2022 1:00 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) was awarded a $2.02B cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
- The contract provides for system upgrades for the F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft, including Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, variants, and will provide for deliverables and services based on systems configuration set requirements consisting of all software and hardware required to implement new capabilities on the aircraft for the Navy and FMS customers.
- Work is expected to be completed in December 2027.
- No funds will be obligated at the time of award.
- Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.
- The contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.
- The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division is the contracting activity.
Comments