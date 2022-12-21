Asia-Pacific markets mixed after Wall Street snaps its four-day losing streak

Dec. 21, 2022 1:35 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.68%. The yield on 2-year Japanese government bonds briefly rose above zero for the first time since 2015 in Wednesday morning trade.

The yield on the 10-year JGB jumped more than 3 basis points to stand at 0.451%, also reaching 2015 highs, while the yield on the 30-year JGB inched up 2 basis points to trade at 1.6%.

China -0.10%.

Hong Kong +0.29%.

Australia +1.29%. Australian data - Westpac Leading index for November -0.13% m/m (prior 0.02%).

India -0.10%.

Overnight on Wallstreet, major US indices eked out a gain Tuesday, snapping a four-day streak of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.47 points, or 0.28%, to close at 32,850.01. The S&P 500 gained 0.11% to 3,821.73, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.01% to close at 10,547.11.

New Zealand data - Credit card spending for November -2.6% m/m (prior 1.0%).

New Zealand data - November trade balance -1863mn (vs. -2129mn previoulsy ).

New Zealand GDT price index -3.8%.

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks offset worries about rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.06 per barrel by 0404 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $76.27.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.55%; S&P 500 +0.46%; Nasdaq +0.51%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.