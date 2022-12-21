GM recalls Chevrolet Bolt EVs over fire risks in North America
Dec. 21, 2022 2:15 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) on Tuesday said that it is recalling 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in North America because the carpet could catch fire after a crash where a front seat belt pretensioner deploys.
- The US automaker said the recall covers various 2017 through 2023 model year Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles due to rare instances of front seatbelt pretensioner exhaust gases coming in contact with floor carpeting fibers, after a vehicle crash, which could cause a fire.
- The company found three reports of fires that could have been caused by the problem. The severity of those was unknown.
- As reported, dealers will install metal foil along the carpet near the pretensioner exhaust.
Comments