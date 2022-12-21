Coty sells back fragrance license to Lacoste
Coty (NYSE:COTY) announced the sale of its Lacoste fragrance license back to Lacoste by mutual agreement.
Under Coty’s management in the last 6 years, Lacoste men’s fragrances have secured a premium+ positioning in the market, with two award winning pillars, L’Homme and Match Point, multiple innovations, and a 17-place improvement in French market rankings.
Thierry Guibert, Lacoste President, commented: “We are very appreciative of Coty's support throughout our partnership. With Coty, Lacoste has taken an important step in the development of its fragrance lines. It is now time for the brand to renew its approach to continue its growth, in a market where Lacoste still has great potential.”
