Regional Management expands operations in Idaho
Regional Management (NYSE:RM) has commenced lending operations in Idaho, its 18th U.S. state, and expects to open its first branch within Idaho during Q1 2023.
Robert W. Beck, President and CEO commented, “We expect to service loans originated in Idaho at first through our centralized sales and service team, and eventually through branches in select markets across the state. Our geographic expansion strategy continues to position us well to capture additional market share in a controlled manner and deliver smart and sustainable value to our shareholders.”
Regional Management is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. RM operates under the name “Regional Finance” online and in branch locations in 18 states across the US.
Comments