WISeKey expects 2022 revenue to exceed guidance with steady demand for semiconductors

  • Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) re-affirmed its fiscal 2022 revenue forecasts of over $24.5M, an increase of more than 10% compared to FY 2021 (vs. consensus of $24.33M)
  • The rise is due to steady semiconductors demand and an ambitious roadmap to develop the next generation of post-quantum chips.
  • The company currently has a backlog of $36M for IoT semiconductor products that stretches into 2024 and pipeline of opportunities totals $100M.
  • Revenue streams which are reaching maturity are expected to contribute to growth for 2023, these include: WISeKey’s new SEAL/QUASARS (QUAntum resistant Secure ARchitectureS) project; Satellite-related activities; IoT satellite technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model; WISe.ART NFT platform.

