SPAC Iron Spark I to liquidate
Dec. 21, 2022 2:57 AM ETIron Spark I Inc. (ISAA), ISAAU, ISAAWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SPAC Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) notifies that it will not be able to complete its previously announced business combination with Hypebeast Limited by year-end.
- The proposed amendment to the company's certificate of incorporation, which changes the date by which the company must consummate an initial business combination from June 11, 2023 to December 28, 2022, was approved at the special meeting of stockholders held on December 19, 2022.
- The company intends to dissolve and liquidate promptly after December 28, 2022.
- The company will redeem all of the outstanding public shares of common stock at an expected per-share redemption price of ~$10.09.
- As of the close of business on December 28, 2022, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the expected per-share redemption price.
- The redemption of the Public Shares is expected to be completed within ten business days after December 19, 2022.
