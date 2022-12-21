Sylogist announces debt repayment and share buyback

Dec. 21, 2022 3:02 AM ETSylogist Ltd. (SYZLF), SYZ:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Software company, provides enterprise resource planning solutions in Canada, the US, the UK, and internationally, Sylogist (OTCPK:SYZLF) has repaid $4.5M of its credit facility, bringing its total debt balance to $21.2M, and repurchased ~$0.5M of its shares.

  • Also, Insiders have recently added ~C$0.2M to their holdings through open market purchases.

  • Separately, as per his employment agreement, Sylogist will pay former executive VP Dave Elder $1.2M in connection with his retirement.

  • "Consistent with our previously announced capital allocation strategy, we are further enhancing Sylogist's strategic M&A capacity and reducing our interest exposure by paying down debt, while also increasing shareholder value through the NCIB," commented Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.