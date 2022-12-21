Sylogist announces debt repayment and share buyback
Software company, provides enterprise resource planning solutions in Canada, the US, the UK, and internationally, Sylogist (OTCPK:SYZLF) has repaid $4.5M of its credit facility, bringing its total debt balance to $21.2M, and repurchased ~$0.5M of its shares.
Also, Insiders have recently added ~C$0.2M to their holdings through open market purchases.
Separately, as per his employment agreement, Sylogist will pay former executive VP Dave Elder $1.2M in connection with his retirement.
"Consistent with our previously announced capital allocation strategy, we are further enhancing Sylogist's strategic M&A capacity and reducing our interest exposure by paying down debt, while also increasing shareholder value through the NCIB," commented Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO.
