Technip Energies secures a proprietary equipment contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy

Dec. 21, 2022 3:42 AM ETTechnip Energies N.V. (THNPF), THNPYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPF) has been awarded a contract for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kta ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas.
  • The project includes the successful completion of the ethylene license and Process Design Package
  • The modularized cracking furnaces will feature seven of the largest capacity furnaces that Technip Energies has ever designed.
  • Lastly, the award represents over €250M of revenue for Technip Energies.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.