Technip Energies secures a proprietary equipment contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy
Dec. 21, 2022 3:42 AM ETTechnip Energies N.V. (THNPF), THNPYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPF) has been awarded a contract for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kta ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas.
- The project includes the successful completion of the ethylene license and Process Design Package
- The modularized cracking furnaces will feature seven of the largest capacity furnaces that Technip Energies has ever designed.
- Lastly, the award represents over €250M of revenue for Technip Energies.
