Elbit Systems secures a framework contract with a maximum value of $410M for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense

Dec. 21, 2022 3:56 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) on Wednesday has secured a framework contract with a maximum value of ~$410M to supply up to seven "Watchkeeper X" tactical unmanned aircraft systems for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, with a validity of five years.
  • No specific purchase order under the contract was awarded yet.
  • The Watchkeeper X UAS is the UK export variant of the British army made by UAV Tactical Systems Limited, Elbit Systems' UK subsidiary, and is a derivative of the Hermes UAS family.
  • The Watchkeeper X' compatibility with NATO standards enables essential interoperability with NATO and other allied forces.

