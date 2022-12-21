Elbit Systems secures a framework contract with a maximum value of $410M for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense
Dec. 21, 2022 3:56 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) on Wednesday has secured a framework contract with a maximum value of ~$410M to supply up to seven "Watchkeeper X" tactical unmanned aircraft systems for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, with a validity of five years.
- No specific purchase order under the contract was awarded yet.
- The Watchkeeper X UAS is the UK export variant of the British army made by UAV Tactical Systems Limited, Elbit Systems' UK subsidiary, and is a derivative of the Hermes UAS family.
- The Watchkeeper X' compatibility with NATO standards enables essential interoperability with NATO and other allied forces.
Comments