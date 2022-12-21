European markets in green as sentiment improves

London +0.15% .

Germany +0.44% . Germany January GfK consumer sentiment -37.8 vs -38.0 expected

France +0.51% .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.47% in early morning trade, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail stocks led gains, followed by travel and leisure.

Coming up in the session: No major events for the day.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up less than one basis point to 3.69%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up less than one basis point to 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield was up less than one basis point to 3.60%.