European markets in green as sentiment improves

Dec. 21, 2022 3:59 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

London +0.15%.

Germany +0.44%Germany January GfK consumer sentiment -37.8 vs -38.0 expected

France +0.51%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.47% in early morning trade, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail stocks led gains, followed by travel and leisure.

Coming up in the session:  No major events for the day.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up less than one basis point to 3.69%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up less than one basis point to 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield was up less than one basis point to 3.60%.

