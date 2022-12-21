Nel ASA's subsidiary inks capacity reservation pact for 16 hydrogen fueling stations

Dec. 21, 2022 4:00 AM ETNel ASA (NLLSY), NLLSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nel Hydrogen Inc., a subsidiary of Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) has signed a capacity reservation pact with an undisclosed US energy company, for the delivery of 16 hydrogen fueling stations to be deployed in the US.
  • The manufacturing of the equipment at Nel's factory in Herning, Denmark, will commence when a final purchase order is signed.
  • The value of the CRA is about $7M and is paid upon signature.
  • The final purchase order (including the CRA fee) is estimated to be about $17M, whereas a final pact is expected to be made in H1 2023.
  • Delivery of the fueling equipment is scheduled to commence in Q4 2023 and run throughout 2024.

