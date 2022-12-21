Ukraine President Zelenskiy to visit White House, address Congress

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travels to Washington Wednesday in his first trip outside his country since the Russian invasion.

Zelenskiy will have an extended meeting with President Joe Biden, who is planning to announce a $2B defense aid package for Ukraine that will include the Patriot missile system, according to published reports. Ukraine has faced an escalation of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Zelenskiy will also hold other meetings and address a joint session of Congress and push for continued aid from the U.S. The House of Representatives is expected to be much more reluctant to aid Ukraine when Republicans take control in January.

"On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of (Ukraine)," Zelenskiy tweeted. "In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between (Ukraine and the USA) I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings."

“The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Zelenskiy is expected to arrive at the White House at 2 p.m. ET.

Defense stocks have bucked the broader market trend this year, The iShares U.S. Aerospace and Defense ETF (ITA) is up more than 6% year to date. Top holdings Raytheon (RTX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) have notched double-digit gains for 2022.