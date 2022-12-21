AstraZeneca, Merck's Lynparza gets approval in EU for expanded use in prostate cancer
Dec. 21, 2022 4:29 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) approved AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lynparza in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone, to treat adult men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer for whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.
- The EC approval of Lynparza (olaparib) was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called PROpel. The decision follows a recommendation for approval by a panel of the the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in November.
- "Lynparza in combination with abiraterone has been shown to reduce the risk of disease progression by 34% versus the standard of care treatment in the PROpel trial," said Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca.
- Lynparza is already approved to treat certain patients with types of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers in the EU.
- Following this approval for Lynparza in the EU, AstraZeneca will receive a regulatory milestone payment of $105M from Merck, which is expected to be booked as collaboration revenue by the British drugmaker during Q4 2022.
- The drug combo is under priority in the U.S. for similar use and the FDA is expected to make a decision on during Q1 2023.
