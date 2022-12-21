AstraZeneca, Merck's Lynparza gets approval in EU for expanded use in prostate cancer

Dec. 21, 2022 4:29 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The European Commission (EC) approved AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lynparza in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone, to treat adult men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer for whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.
  • The EC approval of Lynparza (olaparib) was

