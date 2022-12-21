AstraZeneca Imfinzi combo for biliary tract cancer gets approval in EU
Dec. 21, 2022 4:50 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) approved AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Imfinzi in combination with chemotherapies gemcitabine and cisplatin, as a first‑line treatment for adults with unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).
- The expanded approval of Imfinzi (durvalumab) combo by the EC was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called TOPAZ-1. The decision follows a recommendation for approval by a panel of the the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in November.
- BTC is a group of rare and aggressive cancers which occur in the bile ducts (cholangiocarcinoma) and gallbladder.
- "With this approval, Imfinzi plus chemotherapy becomes the only immunotherapy-based treatment option available to patients in the EU with advanced biliary tract cancer," said Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca.
- The British pharma giant noted that Imfinzi plus chemotherapy is approved in the U.S. and certain other countries to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic BTC.
- Imfinzi is also approved in the U.S., EU, and certain other countries to treat certain types of lung and bladder cancers.
