IBC Advanced Alloys increases private placement to C$1.2M

Dec. 21, 2022 5:28 AM ETIBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF), IB:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCQB:IAALFannounces that the non-brokered private placement has been increased to a maximum of up to 11.11M units of the company at a price of C$0.108per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1.2M.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share of IBC and one share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the company at a price of C$0.135 at any time prior to the date which is 2 years following completion of the offering.
  • Proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

