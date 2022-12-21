Arizona Lithium to acquire Prairie Lithium for ~C$70.6M

Dec. 21, 2022 5:35 AM ETArizona Lithium Limited (AZLAF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  •  Arizona Lithium (OTCQB:AZLAF), a company focused on the sustainable development of the Big Sandy Lithium Project in Arizona, has agreed to acquire, directly or indirectly through a subsidiary, all shares of Prairie Lithium for total consideration of ~C$70.6M, consisting of C$40M in cash and 500M common shares of AZL at a deemed price of C$0.0612 per share.
  •  Prairie Lithium is a private lithium resource and technology developer situated in the heart of the resource-rich Williston Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.
  • Transaction is expected to close on or about February 28, 2023.

