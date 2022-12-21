Philips says tests show recalled devices not likely to cause serious harm to health

Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock rose ~3% premarket On Wednesday after the company said that independent tests on its recalled DreamStation sleep therapy devices showed that they were unlikely to cause appreciable harm to health of patients.

Philips has been recalling certain ventilators and breathing devices since June 2021 because of potential health risks. The FDA had noted that the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam used in these devices to reduce sound and vibration can break down, which can cause foam or certain chemicals to be breathed in or swallowed by the person using the device, potentially causing serious injury.

The Amsterdam-based company said that new tests suggested that exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions from degraded foam in DreamStation devices, including potential respirable and non-respirable particulates, is unlikely to result in appreciable harm to health of patients, given that the systems were not treated with ozone-based cleansing products.

Philips added that results also showed that exposure to volatile organic compound emissions (VOCs) was not expected to cause long-term health issues for patients, according to the company.

"The relevant competent authorities globally, including the FDA, are still reviewing the extensive data and assessments that we have provided. We share the same objective to ensure patient safety and quality in the delivery of healthcare," said Philips CEO Roy Jakobs.

Philips noted that devices cleaned with user-reported ozone cleaning products were 14 times more likely to have significant visible foam degradation, compared to devices with no user-reported ozone exposure.

The company added said the test and research program were conducted together with five independent, certified testing laboratories, and the results were reviewed and assessed by third-party experts and Philips Respironics, and an external medical panel.

In 2021, SoClean, which supplies ozone-based sanitizing systems, had sued Philips alleging that Philips was falsely linking issues with recalled devices to ozone-based cleaning methods, according to a Reuters report.

In November, the FDA had said that it received more than 21,000 medical device reports (MDRs) between August and October from Philips (PHG) related to faulty foam in certain ventilators and sleep apnea devices. Since April 2021, the agency had received more than 90K MDRs, including 260 reports of death, reportedly associated with the PE-PUR foam breakdown or suspected foam breakdown.

Since June 2021 till Dec. 20, 2022 the company's stock has slumped ~75%. See chart here.

PHG +2.88% to $13.57 premarket Dec. 21