S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures climb as bond market calms

Dec. 21, 2022 6:34 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDU, US10Y, US2YBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

Dow Plunges Over 500 Points As Government Bond Yields Cross 3 Percent Mark

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Stock index futures pointed to a higher opening Wednesday after the major averages clawed back a gain in the previous session.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.5%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.4% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.6% were higher.

Rates were mixed

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.