S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures climb as bond market calms

Stock index futures pointed to a higher opening Wednesday after the major averages clawed back a gain in the previous session.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.5%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.4% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.6% were higher.

Rates were mixed after a volatile session Tuesday sparked by the Bank of Japan's surprise move of its yield target band. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was flat at 3.68%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 3 basis points to 4.24%.

"The BoJ’s announcement served as the catalyst for a fresh selloff globally, with sovereign bonds slumping across the world," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "That’s because the BoJ’s decision has several broader implications. For instance, if it does mark the start of a move away from ultra-loose monetary policy in Japan, then that could see Japanese investors shed their foreign bond-holdings in favor of domestic ones that now attract a higher yield."

On the data front, November existing home sales arrive shortly after the start of trading. Economists predict a drop to an annual rate of 4.2M.

At the same time, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index for December is out. The forecast is for a modest rise to 101.

"The US conference board consumer confidence data does not provide the entertaining breakdown into Republican and Democrat views in the way that the Michigan consumer sentiment data does," UBS' Paul Donovan said. "Of course, political polarization is still distorting the numbers. We also get existing home sales numbers, but the narrative of a weak housing market is well understood."

Among active stocks, Nike is up sharply post-earnings with margins impressing.