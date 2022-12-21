Gatos Silver reinstates and extends $50M revolving credit facility

Dec. 21, 2022 6:07 AM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), GATO:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) has extended the maturity date and re-established a credit limit of $50M in an amended and restated revolving credit facility with Bank of Montreal.
  • The revolver includes an accordion feature providing up to an additional $25M of credit.

