Gatos Silver reinstates and extends $50M revolving credit facility
Dec. 21, 2022 6:07 AM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), GATO:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) has extended the maturity date and re-established a credit limit of $50M in an amended and restated revolving credit facility with Bank of Montreal.
- The revolver includes an accordion feature providing up to an additional $25M of credit.
- The revolver is available for general corporate purposes, working capital, acquisitions, and investments.
- In view of its strong cash position, the company made a $4M repayment prior to closing.
- The current balance outstanding on the revolver is $9M with $41M available for advance.
- The maturity date is extended from July 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025.
- Availability under the Revolver was previously reduced to $30M on March 8, 2022.
- Stock up 1.3% pre-market.
Comments