ADC Therapeutics stock soars 30% as Zynlonta gets approval in EU for blood cancer subtype

Dec. 21, 2022 6:11 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

EU flags in front of European Commission

PaulGrecaud/iStock via Getty Images

  • The European Commission (EC) granted conditional marketing authorization to ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's (Sobi) Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine) to treat to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the EU.
  • The

